Urals crude defies EU price cap at Baltic Sea ports

Russia’s Urals crude oil prices at Baltic Sea ports have remained above the European Union’s new floating price cap of $44.10 a barrel since its introduction on February 1, traders said and LSEG data showed.

The cap allows European companies to continue providing shipping, insurance and other services for Russian cargoes provided that the oil is sold below the price cap.

LSEG data shows Urals free-on-board (FOB) prices at Primorsk port have been above $44.10 since February 1. Prior to the cap change this month the price of Russian oil had held below the previous limit of $47.60 since November, the data showed.