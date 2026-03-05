Uniper holds LNG talks with Canada as Berlin seeks to cut US reliance

State-owned German energy group Uniper is holding talks with Canada to expand its liquefied natural gas purchases, three people familiar with the matter said, as part of Berlin's plans to strike a broad economic partnership and cut reliance on US supplies.

The discussions, which the sources said are taking place on a corporate and political level, are happening as Germany pitches for a Canadian submarine tender that is likely to involve deals in other areas, including rare earths, batteries and energy.

Uniper declined to comment on specific talks, while saying that it was continuously seeking to diversify supply and that Canada was interesting due to its stable regulatory environment, gas resources and LNG prospects.

The talks also reflect fears that Germany may be too dependent on the United States for energy supplies, as it continues to reel from an energy crisis that hit Europe's top economy after former top gas supplier Russia stopped delivering.