Ukrainian drone strikes slash Russia's seaborne oil products exports

Russia's seaborne oil products exports fell 15 per cent month on month to about 3.3 million tonnes in the first 15 days of June, hit by unplanned refinery maintenance after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks, according to LSEG data and market sources.

Diesel loadings from the Baltic port of Primorsk, Russia's largest outlet for exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), dropped to 520,000 tonnes in the first half of June, down 18 per cent from the same period in May, shipping data showed.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, doubling the number of oil refineries targeted since the start of the year.