Ukrainian attacks hit Russian seaborne oil flows despite push for high exports

Russia's oil exports from western ports are set to fall in July as repeated Ukrainian attacks in the Black Sea disrupt loadings at Novorossiysk, three sources said, citing shipping and trading data.

Exports of Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light crude from Russia's Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk are expected to total about 2.6 million barrels per day this month, down about four per cent from June, according to the sources and Reuters calculations.

Russia has sought to keep exports from its western ports near record levels as it struggles to maintain crude output while refinery runs remain affected by repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil facilities. But attacks on export infrastructure and shipping have also disrupted flows.