Ukraine drone attacks, thick ice slowed Russian oil exports before sanctions easing

A barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Black Sea oil export facilities, as well as storms and severe ice conditions in the Baltic Sea slowed Russian oil exports this month, data showed on Friday.

The United States on Thursday issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea, in a bid to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the Iran war.

However, the drone attacks and bad weather mean the easing of the US restrictions may not provide a significant and immediate boost to Russia's oil exports.