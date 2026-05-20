UK blunts sanctions on Russian oil as Middle East war stokes prices

Britain will allow imports of diesel and jet fuel refined abroad from Russian crude under a sanctions carve-out, watering down restrictions to help ensure supply at home as prices soar due to the conflict in the Middle East.

While Britain's support for Ukraine remains steadfast, junior treasury minister Dan Tomlinson said, he added that the national interest had to come first and therefore a loosening of certain sanctions on some Russian products for now made sense.

"We have to make sure that we protect the security of supply for really important foundational goods in our economy, such as jet oil," he told the BBC on Wednesday.

The move follows a similar step by the US, which on Monday extended a sanctions waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil to support energy-vulnerable countries hit by supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.