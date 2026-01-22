Two US-seized Venezuela tankers reappear near Puerto Rico

Two oil tankers seized this month by the US in its campaign against Venezuela were near Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a Reuters witness and Tankertrackers.com data said, the first sightings almost since their capture and a possible hint at their destination.

The ships are supertanker M Sophia, seized by the US on January 7 carrying Venezuelan oil, and the smaller tanker Galileo, formerly called Veronica and taken last week empty, although it has previously carried Venezuelan oil.

The M Sophia and Galileo are among seven vessels linked to Venezuelan oil exports captured by the US military and coast guard in recent weeks, mostly in the Caribbean Sea.