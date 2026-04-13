Two tankers held in Malaysia for illegal ship-to-ship transfer

Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said it has detained two tankers for allegedly conducting an illegal ship-to-ship transfer of about 700,000 litres of diesel off the island of Penang over the weekend.

Malaysia has been cracking down on fuel smuggling amid mounting shortages and supply disruptions throughout the region caused by the war in the Middle East.

Penang MMEA director Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said authorities carried out checks following an intelligence tip about the ships, which were anchored in the waters off Bagan Ajam on Saturday.