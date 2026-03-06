Two Reliance fuel tankers diverted from Europe to Asia as margins rise

Two tankers loaded with fuel from Reliance Industries in India that were headed to Europe made u-turns and are now bound for Asia, according to two trade sources and shiptracking data, as the refiner capitalises on firm Asian margins with the Iran war squeezing supply.

The Advantage Life, which loaded around 100,000 tonnes (745,000 barrels) of diesel at Reliance's Jamnagar refinery on February 28, is currently bound for Singapore, according to Kpler, LSEG data and two trade sources.

The Navig8 Honor, which is carrying around 75,000 tonnes (591,000 barrels) of jet fuel and was initially headed to West-of-Suez markets, also turned around and is heading for Southeast Asia, according to Kpler shiptracking data and one of the two sources.