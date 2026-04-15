Two oil tankers intercepted by US Navy while departing Iran

Trump is hoping the blockade will force Iran to accept America's terms for ending a war launched by the US and Israel on February 28, including opening up the Strait of Hormuz. Trump says that was also a condition of a week-old ceasefire with Iran due to expire next week.

Experts are cautious. Noam Raydan at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy said tracking data did show one tanker making a U-turn after the start of the blockade but cautioned that a lot of ships working with Iranian oil go dark.

"We just don't know yet how effective it is. We are still in day two," Raydan said.

The US official said the two tankers were among the six merchant vessels the US Central Command said in a statement earlier on Tuesday had followed orders to, "turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman."

Central Command said no ships have made it past the blockade since it went into effect on Monday at 10:00 in Washington (14:00 GMT).