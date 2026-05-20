Two-month Persian Gulf tanker logjam begins to clear as ships exit Strait of Hormuz

Two supertankers exited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday while another is making its way out, after waiting in the Persian Gulf for more than two months with six million barrels of Middle East crude oil onboard, shipping data on LSEG and Kpler showed.

The ships are among a handful of supertankers exiting the gulf this month via a transit route that Iran has ordered ships to use.

The US-Israeli war on Iran which began on February 28 has severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one fifth of the world's supply of oil and energy normally flows.