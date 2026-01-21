Turkey trade ban fails to halt Azerbaijani oil flows to Israel as imports hit three-year high

Israel's imports of Azerbaijani oil from Turkey's Ceyhan port hit a three-year high in 2025, ship-tracking data show, underscoring Israel's ability to secure supplies despite hostility from some governments over its war in Gaza.

Official Turkish data show that trade between Turkey and Israel has been zero since June 2024, after Ankara imposed a ban over Israel's war against Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Turkey does not control where Azerbaijani oil pumped through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline is sold, but said in November 2024 that exporters using Ceyhan, "respected its decision to end trade with Israel," and oil was not being loaded with Israel as the destination.