Turkey shuns costlier Russian crude despite global supply squeeze

Turkey is set to cut imports of Russia's Urals crude from Baltic and Black Sea ports this month to the lowest level in almost one and a half years, according to data from LSEG, Kpler and trading sources.

Turkey is the largest importer of seaborne Russian crude in the Mediterranean and the world's third-largest after India and China.

It mainly buys Urals and only occasionally other grades. Kpler data shows Turkey's Urals imports are expected to average about 161,000 barrels per day this month, down from 189,000 bpd on average in January-April and 302,000 bpd in May 2025.