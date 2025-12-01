Turkey cuts Russian Urals imports amid sanctions, switches to new sources

Turkey has become one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since 2022 when European buyers stopped purchases, ranking since then as the second biggest buyer after India among seaborne importers of Urals, Russia’s main export grade, LSEG data shows.

The decline comes as US sanctions on Russian majors Lukoil and Rosneft have narrowed the pool of suppliers Turkish refiners can deal with.

In addition, the European Union’s planned ban on the purchase of fuel produced from Russian oil, set to take effect at the end of January 2026, is prompting Turkish companies to diversify their feedstock.