Triple-digit oil prices could be here to stay for 2026, JP Morgan says

JP Morgan expects Brent crude to remain in the low-$100s for much of 2026, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens in June, as accelerating inventory draws and logistical bottlenecks keep the oil market tight, the bank said in a note.

JP Morgan's revised framework assumes that the pace of oil inventory depletion will ultimately force the strait to reopen "one way or another," with the bank's base case anchored on a June 1 reopening following a credible announcement confirmed by both sides.

However, the bank said prices were unlikely to normalise quickly, as OECD commercial inventories approach operational stress levels.