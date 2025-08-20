Transpetro to relaunch tender for barges and tugs in Brazil

Brazil's Transpetro, the logistics subsidiary of state-run oil firm Petrobras, is set to relaunch a tender for building barges after low interest in a May bidding process, Transpetro Chief Executive Sergio Bacci said on Tuesday.

In May the firm put up the tender for the four barges intended for fuel transportation operations, four push boats and one tug boat, but only one shipbuilder put up bids, at a price point considered too high by Transpetro, said Bacci.