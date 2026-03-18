Transpetro expands shipping clients beyond Petrobras; signs deals with Trafigura, Ipiranga

Brazil's Transpetro, the logistics subsidiary of Petrobras, has signed shipping deals with commodities trader Trafigura and Ultrapar's fuel distribution unit Ipiranga, Chief Financial Officer Danilo Silva told Reuters, announcing a new revenue stream for the state-controlled oil company.

Transpetro previously provided sea transportation exclusively for Petrobras, but the subsidiary has now restructured operations to offer services to private-sector clients, Silva added.

The move allows the company to charter vessels and provide services for both coastal and long-haul routes, Silva said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Transpetro has transported products by sea to private firms on a case-by-case basis, but the idea now is to make it a business, filling a gap in the market for Brazilian vessels, said Silva.