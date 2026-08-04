Traders to exit Murban futures as ADNOC alters pricing

Oil traders are expected to square out positions held in Murban crude futures contracts on the ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) exchange after the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said it would change its pricing mechanism, numerous trade sources said.

The move comes after the Iran war disrupted oil exports from the Middle East through the key Strait of Hormuz waterway and caused deep hedging losses among traders who deal with Abu Dhabi oil, traders have said.

The change takes effect from November 1, after the United Arab Emirates producer said last week it would switch to prompt-month Platts Dubai pricing to benchmark monthly official selling prices (OSPs) of all its crude grades, instead of Murban crude futures.

The change, covering Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades such as Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, will align ADNOC's OSPs more closely with the month of loading, the company said.