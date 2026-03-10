TotalEnergies unit sells Oman crude to ExxonMobil at record high

TotalEnergies' Asian trading arm Totsa has sold April-loading Oman crude to Exxon Mobil at a multi-year high premium, traders said, its second tender for Middle East oil sales since the Iran war disrupted exports from the region.
The tender, in which Total offered up to two million barrels of Oman crude loading from April 1-30 at Oman's Mina Al Fahal port, closed on Monday.
The sale was priced at a premium of more than $20 per barrel to Dubai quotes, the people said.
Last week, Total sold one million barrels of Oman crude for April loading to Exxon Mobil at a premium of $7 a barrel to Dubai quotes.
The companies do not comment on commercial deals.
Spot premiums of Oman surged to $30.94 per barrel on Monday, the highest in Reuters data record since 2018, as the US-Israeli war with Iran significantly disrupted shipping from the vital oil region and forced producers to cut output.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)