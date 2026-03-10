TotalEnergies unit sells Oman crude to ExxonMobil at record high

TotalEnergies' Asian trading arm Totsa has sold April-loading Oman crude to Exxon Mobil at a multi-year high premium, traders said, its second tender for Middle East oil sales since the Iran war disrupted exports from the region.

The tender, in which Total offered up to two million barrels of Oman crude loading from April 1-30 at Oman's Mina Al Fahal port, closed on Monday.

The sale was priced at a premium of more than $20 per barrel to Dubai quotes, the people said.