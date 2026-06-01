Toro Corporation reports lower Q1 2026 net income amid fleet changes

Toro Corporation announced a net income of $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, marking a decrease from the $1.6 million recorded during the same period in the previous year.

The Limassol-based tanker firm reported that total vessel revenues rose by 9.1 per cent to $6 million, up from $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The increase in revenues was driven by higher contractual hire rates for the LPG carrier and MR tanker vessels of the fleet. However, these gains were partially offset by a reduction in available days to 360 days from 446 days in the prior year due to changes in fleet composition.