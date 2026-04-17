Toro Corporation annual profit plunges in 2025 despite quarterly gains

Tanker operator Toro Corporation reported a net income of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, marking an increase from the $1 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

This performance contributed to a full-year net income of $5.9 million, although this represented a significant decrease from the $25.2 million earned in the previous year.

Total vessel revenues for the final quarter reached $6.1 million, which was a 17.3 per cent rise from the $5.2 million reported in the corresponding period of 2024. The company attributed this growth to higher contractual hire rates for its LPG carrier and MR tanker vessels.