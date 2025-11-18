Top Ships completes sale and leaseback financing for four tankers

Evangelos J. Pistiolis, the President and CEO of the company, stated that the cash released, "approximates our current market capitalisation." He added that following the refinancings, the leverage of the fleet remains at a, "very conservative level of about 52 per cent."

Under the SLB terms, the vessels will be bareboat chartered back to Top Ships for ten years, with the exception of the Eco Marina Del Ray which is chartered for seven. The financing bears an interest rate of three-month term SOFR plus a 1.95 per cent margin, and the company has the option to buy back the vessels following the end of the first year.

Concurrently with entry into these SLBs, Top Ships also provided a guarantee for the obligations of Rubico under similar SLBs entered into with the same financier, in an aggregate amount of $84 million.