The reasons behind Asia’s reliance on Middle East oil supplies

How much Middle Eastern oil does Asia import?

Asia imported 14.74 million barrels per day (bpd) of Middle Eastern crude in 2025, nearly 60 per cent of the record 25 million bpd in total purchases for the region, according to data from shipping analytics firm Kpler. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq are the region's top suppliers to Asia.

Among major buyers, Japan and South Korea are most reliant on Middle Eastern crude, which accounts for about 95 per cent and 70 per cent of their imports, respectively.

Singapore, Asia's oil hub, increased its dependence on Middle Eastern oil last year to more than 70 per cent from about 50 per cent in 2024, after Exxon Mobil completed a refinery expansion requiring more supply of heavy oil from the region.

China, the world's biggest crude importer, sources about half of its seaborne imports - or 5.4 million bpd - from the Middle East, Kpler data showed.

China, which also buys oil from countries including Iran, Russia and Canada and produces more than four million bpd on its own, is known in markets for not relying on any one country for more than 20 per cent of its supply.