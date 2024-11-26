Testing firm warns against blending of cashew nutshell liquid with bunker fuel

CTI-Maritec said that, in the past few months, several ships in the Singapore and Rotterdam area reported operational problems including fuel sludging, injector failure, filter clogging, system deposits, and corrosion of turbocharger nozzle rings.

In light of the reported problems, CTI-Maritec immediately carried out extended gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS) testing for very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) samples from these said vessels.