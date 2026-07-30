Teekay Tankers rides record spot rates to $225.9m Q2 earnings

Teekay Tankers reported GAAP net income of $225.9 million, or $6.49 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, while adjusted net income reached $193.6 million, or $5.56 per share.

The company attributed the performance to record spot tanker rates, with Suezmax vessels averaging $109,200 per day and Aframax/LR2 tankers averaging $74,100 per day during the quarter.

For the third quarter to date, Teekay Tankers reported average spot rates of $104,800 per day for Suezmax tankers and $59,900 per day for Aframax/LR2 tankers, covering approximately 44 per cent of booked spot days.