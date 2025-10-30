Teekay Tankers Q3 net income rises on vessel sales

Teekay Tankers reported net income of $92.1 million, or $2.66 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. This is a significant increase from the $62.6 million net income in the second quarter of 2025 and $61.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The company attributed the sequential increase primarily to a $25.9 million gain from the sale of three vessels and an $8.3 million gain on a distribution from an equity-accounted investment.