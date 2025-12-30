Tax relief keeps Russian oil firms afloat as Urals discounts hit historic highs

These reached $20 to $30 per barrel below Brent in December, which is the widest gap at Russian ports since early 2022, Reuters data indicates. The deeper discounts have eroded margins, pushing some suppliers into losses.

Still, many firms remain profitable thanks to government tax relief.

"Income in the production segment, on average, remains positive after covering taxes, production, and transportation costs. Some oil projects are indeed 'in the red,' including due to the complexity of extraction," said Kirill Bakhtin from BCS World of Investments.