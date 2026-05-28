Tax and local fuel appetite combine to slow Brazil oil exports

Brazil's oil exports are set to drop by half in May from a year earlier as an export tax and stronger domestic demand for fuel have limited shipments, according to government data and industry sources.

Brazil imposed the 12 per cent export tax in March, seeking to cushion the impact of higher global oil prices on final consumers by keeping more crude in the country.

The measure is seen as limiting Brazilian shipments at a time of record production and despite demand from countries such as China and India.

Through the third week of May, Brazil's average oil shipments fell 52 per cent year-on-year to 216,700 tonnes per business day, government data showed.