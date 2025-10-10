Tanker discharges Arctic LNG 2 cargo at Chinese port

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has discharged it at a Chinese port, according to data from analytics firms Kpler and Vortexa, continuing supplies despite Western sanctions against the project.

The tanker La Perouse berthed at the Beihai LNG terminal in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on October 9, after picking up a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 in late August.