Tanker discharges Arctic LNG 2 cargo at Chinese port

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has discharged it at a Chinese port, according to data from analytics firms Kpler and Vortexa, continuing supplies despite Western sanctions against the project.
The tanker La Perouse berthed at the Beihai LNG terminal in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on October 9, after picking up a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 in late August.
It left Beihai terminal on October 10. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner as Enson Shipping, and its ship or commercial manager as Tanama.
PipeChina, operator of the Beihai LNG terminal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of working hours.
Arctic LNG 2, 60 per cent owned by Russian gas producer Novatek, had been set to become one of the country's largest LNG plants, with eventual output of 19.8 million tonnes a year, before it was placed under US sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
PipeChina did not respond to a request for comment for each of the earlier cargo discharges.
(Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore and Sam Li in Beijing Editing by Mark Potter)