Sweden's Donsotank taps Chinese yard for new dual-fuel chemical carrier

Rendering of a new 22,500DWT oil/chemical tankerDonsötank

Swedish shipping company Donsötank has awarded China's Wuhu Shipyard a contract for the construction of a new oil/chemical tanker fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system. The ship will be the fifth in a series, of which two have already been delivered to the owner.

The ship will have an LOA of 167 metres, a moulded beam of 26.5 metres, a moulded draught of 9.4 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 22,500, a total cargo capacity of 27,800 cubic metres, and a propulsion system that can run on diesel, liquefied biogas (LBG), or LNG. Other notable features will include a shore power connection, a 500kWh battery pack, a waste heat recovery system, and a selective catalytic reduction system.

Donsötank said the ship's cargo tanks will be coated in a way to allow for the safe loading of a wide range of cargo including bioproducts, biofuels, animal fats, and other upcoming commodities in the industry.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the middle of 2027.

