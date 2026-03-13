Sweden investigates Russian captain of stateless ship in Swedish waters

Sweden's prosecution authority is investigating the captain of a stateless vessel in Swedish waters of the Baltic Sea, it said on Friday, after the coastguard boarded and took control of the ship in the second such incident in under a week.

The captain, a Russian citizen, is being investigated on suspicions of the use of false documents, serious crimes and violations of Sweden's maritime act, the prosecution authority said.

"What we are doing now is, among other things, to continue with the search on board, conduct interrogations and investigate suspected false documents," senior prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said in a statement.