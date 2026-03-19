Supply cuts from China and Vietnam force Cambodia to look elsewhere for fuel

Cambodia is importing more fuel from suppliers in Singapore and Malaysia to make up for supply shortfalls from Vietnam and China, its energy minister told Reuters on Wednesday, as the US-Israeli war on Iran squeezes fuel availability globally.

About a third of the 6,300 petrol stations in the country of nearly 18,000,000 people closed last week due to uncertainty over the impact of the conflict on fuel prices, but only 5.77 per cent are closed currently, Energy Minister Keo Rottanak told Reuters.

Vietnam and China have restricted fuel exports until at least the end of March to arrest potential domestic shortages. Cambodia and neighbouring Thailand stopped fuel trade after the onset of an armed conflict in July.