Supply crunch pushes Middle East oil to the top of the price charts

Middle East crude benchmarks soared to all-time highs, becoming the most expensive oil in the world, even as trade slumps due to the US and Israeli war on Iran, with some traders arguing that the benchmarks have lost relevance due to supply disruption.

The surge in the benchmarks, used to price millions of barrels of Middle Eastern crude bound for Asia, is pushing up costs for Asian refiners, forcing them to seek alternatives or reduce output further in coming months.

Cash Dubai was assessed at a record $153.25 barrel on Monday for May-loading cargoes, SP Global Platts said, surpassing Brent futures' all-time high of $147.50 in 2008.