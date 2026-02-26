Strong tanker and dry bulk markets boost CMB Tech core earnings

CMB Tech reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday as robust tanker and dry-bulk markets allowed the Belgian shipping group to lock in charter contracts and sell older ships at high prices.

The tanker group said market conditions remain supportive into early 2026, though a potential crude supply surplus later in the year could pressure oil prices and curb transport demand if producers cut output.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in at $322 million for the quarter ended in December, beating the $295.67 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Tanker markets have benefited from longer voyages and compliance constraints linked to Western sanctions on Russian crude, while robust commodity flows to Asia have also underpinned dry-bulk demand.

"Higher charter rates have been accompanied by higher asset values. Second-hand VLCC and Suezmax prices are at their highest levels in 20 years," the company said in a statement.

Analysts said the key question for shipowners is whether the freight market is at the middle of an up-cycle or at its peak, particularly as companies sell assets and adjust balance sheets after a period of expansion.