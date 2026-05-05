Strait of Hormuz bottlenecks push global oil stocks to the brink

Global oil stocks are approaching their lowest level in eight years, Goldman Sachs said on Monday, warning that the speed of depletion was becoming a concern as supplies through the Strait of Hormuz remained restricted.

Oil prices jumped about six per cent on Monday after Iran hit several ships in the Strait of Hormuz and set a UAE oil port ablaze, as President Donald Trump's attempt to use the US Navy to free up shipping provoked the biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ago.

The bank estimated total global oil stocks stood at 101 days of global demand and could fall to 98 days by the end of May.