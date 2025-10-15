Storms, drone attacks and record oil exports pile pressure on Russian port of Novorossiisk

Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk has reached its maximum capacity to export, leaving traders struggling to reroute the crude oil it cannot refine domestically and that increased OPEC+ quotas allow it to produce, three market sources said.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, have been unwinding output restrictions.

Adding to that, Russia's refineries carried out a record amount of refinery maintenance in August and September, in part because of damage caused by Ukrainian drones, meaning its capacity to process crude domestically is curtailed and it has more to export.