Storms and refinery hitches dip Russia’s seaborne oil exports in February

Russia's seaborne oil product exports in February 2026 fell 3.3 per cent from January to 7.97 million tonnes amid unplanned refinery outages and harsh weather conditions at key ports, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

The oil product exports from Russia's Baltic ports — Primorsk, Vysotsk, St Petersburg and Ust-Luga — decreased 11.4 per cent month-on-month to 4.7 million tonnes, according to the data.

Unlike the two previous mild winters, non-ice-class tankers have been barred from entering Russian Baltic ports since mid-February, while Ice1 and Ice2 vessels have been allowed with icebreaker escorts.