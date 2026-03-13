Storms and refinery hitches dip Russia’s seaborne oil exports in February

Russia's seaborne oil product exports in February 2026 fell 3.3 per cent from January to 7.97 million tonnes amid unplanned refinery outages and harsh weather conditions at key ports, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.
The oil product exports from Russia's Baltic ports — Primorsk, Vysotsk, St Petersburg and Ust-Luga — decreased 11.4 per cent month-on-month to 4.7 million tonnes, according to the data.
Unlike the two previous mild winters, non-ice-class tankers have been barred from entering Russian Baltic ports since mid-February, while Ice1 and Ice2 vessels have been allowed with icebreaker escorts.
In contrast to the Baltic, oil product exports from Black Sea and Azov Sea ports rose in February by 13.7 per cent from the previous month to 2.565 million tonnes, the data showed.
Oil product exports from the Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk fell last month to 30,400 tonnes, down from 61,200 tonnes in January.
Fuel export loadings at Russia's Far East ports increased in February by eight per cent month-on-month to 665,000 tonnes, data from industry sources showed.
