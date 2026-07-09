Stolt-Nielsen reports drop in Q2 profit amid Middle East disruptions

Stolt-Nielsen reported a net profit of $51.7 million on revenue of $750.3 million for the second quarter ending May 31, 2026, representing a decrease from a net profit of $75.2 million on revenue of $712.9 million in the prior year.

The group also recorded a first-half net profit of $99.2 million, compared to $226.6 million in the first half of 2025, which had been boosted by $75.2 million in one-off gains from equity investments in Avenir LNG and Hassel Shipping 4.

Operating profit at the company's tankers division fell to $52.5 million from $70.5 million, with average deep-sea time-charter equivalent revenue declining 11 per cent to $23,372 per operating day.