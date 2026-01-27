Stena Bulk becomes majority shareholder in GSB Tankers

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk announced on January 27 that it has acquired an additional shareholding in Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers (GSB Tankers) from partner Bay Crest. This transaction makes Stena Bulk the majority shareholder in the joint venture.

GSB Tankers will remain jointly owned by three shareholders, which include Stena Bulk, Golden Agri, and Bay Crest.

Stena Bulk stated it is positioned to take a more active role in driving the strategic development of the company while maintaining collaboration with its partners. GSB Tankers operates in the chemical and specialised tanker segment, with a focus on markets in Asia and the Middle East.