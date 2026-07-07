StealthGas resolves insurance claim for LPG carrier damaged in blast

Greek tanker shipping company StealthGas has resolved an insurance claim with its insurers regarding its damaged liquefied petroleum gas carrier, Eco Wizard.

The vessel sustained hull damage on July 6, 2025 following an explosion and ammonia leak during loading operations at the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

Plans are underway to sell the vessel to third parties in its current "damaged condition", though StealthGas expects "no monetary value" from the transaction. Having received the agreed compensation from underwriters, the shipowner has now concluded the related insurance proceedings.