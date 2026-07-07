StealthGas resolves insurance claim for LPG carrier damaged in blast

Greek tanker shipping company StealthGas has resolved an insurance claim with its insurers regarding its damaged liquefied petroleum gas carrier, Eco Wizard.
The vessel sustained hull damage on July 6, 2025 following an explosion and ammonia leak during loading operations at the Russian port of Ust-Luga.
Plans are underway to sell the vessel to third parties in its current "damaged condition", though StealthGas expects "no monetary value" from the transaction. Having received the agreed compensation from underwriters, the shipowner has now concluded the related insurance proceedings.
Additionally, one other vessel belonging to the company's fleet that was stranded in the Persian Gulf after regional hostilities broke out has safely navigated out of the area.
The vessel successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz without incident, according to a commercial update released by StealthGas.
The company noted its fleet currently consists of 26 liquefied petroleum gas carriers, including one joint venture vessel. These vessels have a combined carrying capacity of 288,542 cubic metres.