Stealthgas H1 2025 profit falls despite record revenue

Stealthgas has reported a mixed set of results for the first half of 2025, with a record-breaking quarterly revenue being overshadowed by a year-on-year decline in net profit. The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier owner’s bottom line was impacted by the comparison to a prior-year period that was boosted by a significant gain on a vessel sale.

For the three months ending June 30, the company posted an all-time high revenue of $47.2 million, a 13 per cent increase from the $41.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Despite this, net income for the period fell to $20.4 million, down from $25.8 million in the prior-year quarter.