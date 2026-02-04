Stainless Tankers reports $1m loss in fourth quarter

Stainless Tankers reported a net loss of $1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, according to a financial statement released on February 4. This performance compares to a profit of $1 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Net revenue reached $7.3 million during the period, down from $10 million in the three months prior. All of the shipping group’s vessels traded within the Womar pool throughout the quarter.

The fleet earned an average pool net time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $15,375 per day, which was lower than the $16,816 per day earned in the third quarter. Stainless Tankers stated it expects pool TCE results to reach approximately $17,000 per day by the end of the first quarter of 2026.