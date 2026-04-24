Stainless Tankers posts lower profit in 2025 due to vessel sales and drydocking cycle

Stainless Tankers reported a net profit of $7.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, down from $14.6 million in 2024.

These results reflected the impact of three vessel disposals and a heavy drydocking schedule that reduced available earning days, according to the company.

Operating revenue for the period reached $40.5 million, a decrease from the $68.2 million recorded in 2024. Stainless Tankers noted that fleet utilisation fell to 89 per cent from 96 per cent in the prior year.

The company completed the sale of the vessels Marmotas, Monax, and Gwen during 2025. Following these divestments, the group operates a fleet of six stainless steel chemical tankers with a carrying capacity of approximately 20,000 DWT each.