Stainless Tankers posts loss in Q1 2026

Stainless Tankers reported a net loss of $0.06 million on net revenue of $8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This performance compared to a $1 million result and revenue of $7.3 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

The company stated that its entire fleet operated within the Womar pool during the period, achieving an average net time charter equivalent rate of $16,373 per day.

It expects daily earnings to average approximately $18,800 in April and exceed $25,000 in May.