Squeezed by shipping risks, Singapore sees oil inventories drop again

Middle distillates, residual fuel fall

Middle distillates inventories eased for a second straight week, slipping to their lowest in two months of around 7.7 million barrels.

Net exports of diesel and gasoil declined by 3 per cent, while jet fuel and kerosene net exports grew by more than two times since a week earlier.

Diesel and gasoil cargo inflows were mainly from South Korea, India and Malaysia, while exports were to Vietnam, New Zealand and Malaysia.

India's July diesel loadings to Singapore are set for their lowest level in five months, with more shipments expected West for now, preliminary shiptracking data showed. However, more South Korea and China-origin barrels are expected in the next two weeks.