Sovcomflot swings to heavy loss on impairment, sanctions

Russian shipping giant Sovcomflot has reported a significant financial downturn for the first half of 2025, swinging to a heavy net loss from the substantial profit recorded in the same period last year. The reversal was driven by a steep decline in revenue and a massive impairment charge, with the company citing the impact of international sanctions on its operations.

For the six months ending June 30, the state-owned tanker company posted revenues of $618 million, a sharp fall from the $1.02 billion generated in the first half of 2024. This top-line decline contributed to a net loss of $435 million, a stark contrast to the $324 million profit reported in the prior-year period.