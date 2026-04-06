South Korea's president says country needs to brave Hormuz risks to keep oil flowing

South Korea must accept a degree of risk in importing crude oil from the Middle East amid blockages of the Strait of Hormuz, President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday.

"There are not many alternative routes, and if shipments are cut off altogether because of heightened risk, it could have a serious impact on South Korea's crude supply and pose a major risk to the public, so we need to strike a balance and accept a certain degree of risk," Lee said in a cabinet meeting.

South Korean authorities have been consulting with other oil-producing countries to secure alternative routes, including Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Do-geol said on Monday.