South Korea seeks Iranian safety pledge for ships in Strait of Hormuz

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun asked his Iranian counterpart on Monday to ensure the safety of vessels that remain inside the Strait of Hormuz and expressed deep concern about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the global economy, his office said.

Cho spoke to Iran's Abbas Araqchi by telephone and urged Tehran to stop strikes against civilian facilities in gulf states and to ensure the safety of navigation through the strait, his ministry said in a statement.

Araqchi explained Iran's position on the crisis and agreed with Cho to continue communication, the ministry said.