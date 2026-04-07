South Korea on mission to secure oil from Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi

South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said on Tuesday he would travel to Kazakhstan, Oman and Saudi Arabia to secure supplies of crude oil and naphtha amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Kang is due to depart later on Tuesday as President Lee Jae Myung's special envoy to hold talks with governments, energy firms and ship operators to ensure cargoes reach domestic ports and to support stable supplies of key goods, including medical products, he said.

South Korea urgently needed to diversify supply lines as the country relied on the Hormuz route for about 61 per cent of its crude oil and 54 per cent of its naphtha imports, he told a press briefing at the presidential Blue House.