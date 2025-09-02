Sixth LNG tanker loads cargo from Russia's Arctic LNG 2, data shows

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker loaded a cargo from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project last week, making it the sixth loading from the plant so far this year, according to shiptracking data from analytics firms Kpler and Vortexa.

This comes after China received an LNG cargo from the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is sanctioned over Russia's conflict with Ukraine. This is the first time that cargo from the project has been received by an end-user since starting up last year.